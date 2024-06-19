Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $13.43 Million Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,096,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,435,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,193,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.81.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $773.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $755.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $803.11.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

