Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after buying an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 21,025.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,697 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,268,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cummins by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,326,000 after purchasing an additional 246,025 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.
Cummins Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of CMI stock opened at $273.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.89 and its 200-day moving average is $266.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
