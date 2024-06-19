Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,556,839 Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,556,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,350,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 1.40% of Bitdeer Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTDR. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Bitdeer Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:BTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. Analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTDR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

