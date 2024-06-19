Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MFA Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,946,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,582,000 after acquiring an additional 163,555 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MFA Financial by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 96,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,329,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 203,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MFA Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after buying an additional 132,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -1,749.78%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MFA

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.