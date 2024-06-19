Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $1.88 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.13. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.86.

View Our Latest Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.