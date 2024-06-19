Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $2.37 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lear by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth $279,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA stock opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.43 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.31.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

