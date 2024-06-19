Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in UDR by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $17,919,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $60,952,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,775,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,351,000 after buying an additional 984,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.81. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

