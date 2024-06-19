Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Insider Stefan Allanson Purchases 11,305 Shares

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Allanson acquired 11,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £23,740.50 ($30,165.82).

Shares of LON NXR opened at GBX 220 ($2.80) on Wednesday. Norcros plc has a 1 year low of GBX 134 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 236 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 201.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,375.00 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. Norcros’s payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXR. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.13) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

