Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.28. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 582,917 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $146.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Northern Dynasty Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth $4,228,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $2,986,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $947,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,425,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Featured Articles

