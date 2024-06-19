Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $250.00

Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 250 ($3.18) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.25). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.18), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53. The company has a market capitalization of £333.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 250 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 250.

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.

