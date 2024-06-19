Northland Capmk Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) – Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Allient in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Allient’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Allient’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.84 million. Allient had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.26%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:ALNT opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $432.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.60. Allient has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $40.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Allient’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Allient during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allient during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Allient during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allient during the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allient during the first quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

