Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Given New $518.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $513.23.

NYSE NOC opened at $425.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $459.78 and its 200-day moving average is $461.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 43.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,445,000 after purchasing an additional 53,598 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $208,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

