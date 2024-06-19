Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.46. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 2,516,778 shares trading hands.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $575.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of -0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

