NovaGold Resources (NG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NG opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.55. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.72.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

