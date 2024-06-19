Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE JGH opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1,120.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

