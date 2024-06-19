Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE JGH opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $13.10.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
