NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 1% Following Insider Selling

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $129.58 and last traded at $130.53. 109,656,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 488,091,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.88.

Specifically, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 498,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,417,870 shares of company stock valued at $263,658,838. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.84.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.