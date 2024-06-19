Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 91,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $12,547,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

