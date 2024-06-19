OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OGE. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus cut OGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE OGE opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,381,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,274,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1,219.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 769,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,863,000 after buying an additional 710,761 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 3,716.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 728,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 709,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2,580.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 525,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 505,700 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.