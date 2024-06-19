Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance
Shares of OVBC stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 14.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
