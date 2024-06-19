Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 14.70%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,909 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ohio Valley Banc accounts for approximately 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors' portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company's stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

