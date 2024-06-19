ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile



ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

