Oppenheimer Lowers Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $25.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 50.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $294.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

