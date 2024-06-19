OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud Sells 18,987 Shares of Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 18,987 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $22,594.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,318,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,900.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
OptiNose Stock Performance
Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPTN shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
About OptiNose
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
