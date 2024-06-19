OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud Sells 18,987 Shares of Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 18,987 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $22,594.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,318,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,900.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OptiNose Stock Performance

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptiNose

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,848,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after buying an additional 47,564 shares during the period. MVM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,768,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,899,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPTN shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on OptiNose

About OptiNose

(Get Free Report)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.