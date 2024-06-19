Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.84

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as low as $2.96. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 1,637 shares.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Orbia Advance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.0331 dividend. This is an increase from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

