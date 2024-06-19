Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis Buys 300,000 Shares

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 300,000 shares of Organto Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.
Organto Foods Stock Performance
CVE OGO opened at C$0.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.57. Organto Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Organto Foods Company Profile
