Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis Buys 300,000 Shares

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 300,000 shares of Organto Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

Organto Foods Stock Performance

CVE OGO opened at C$0.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.57. Organto Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

