Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

OUST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of OUST stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $482.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.47. Ouster has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. The company had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ouster will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ouster news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $28,239.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,380.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ouster news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $28,239.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,380.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,169.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,934 shares of company stock worth $417,147 over the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ouster by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

