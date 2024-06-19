Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 66.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 45.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

