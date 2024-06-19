P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.14. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.59 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

