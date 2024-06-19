Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.99

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.99 and last traded at $71.95, with a volume of 11091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.93.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 956,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,773,000 after acquiring an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 341,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $756,000.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.