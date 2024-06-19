Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 105.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 104,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 321,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 255,120 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 73,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,976,945 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

