Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) CEO Benjamin G. Wolff Buys 9,000 Shares

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin G. Wolff acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $15,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,899.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Palladyne AI Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of Palladyne AI stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67.

Get Palladyne AI alerts:

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Palladyne AI had a negative return on equity of 74.87% and a negative net margin of 1,390.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.