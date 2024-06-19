Park National Corp OH Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $159.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.59.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

