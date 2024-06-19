Park National Corp OH Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 104.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariston Services Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,621,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $215.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

