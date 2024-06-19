Park National Corp OH Buys 1,663 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $221.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $58.14 and a 52 week high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

