Park National Corp OH Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $205.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.92. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $209.70.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

