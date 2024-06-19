Park National Corp OH Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 983.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.83 and a 200-day moving average of $123.79. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

