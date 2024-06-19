Park National Corp OH Has $4.14 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $42,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $139.36 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $170.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

