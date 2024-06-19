Park National Corp OH Has $894,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $153.46 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

