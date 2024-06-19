Park National Corp OH Has $913,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ariston Services Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $149.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

