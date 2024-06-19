Park National Corp OH Has $964,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $185.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.18. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $185.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

