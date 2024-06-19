Park National Corp OH Purchases 19,359 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Park National Corp OH grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 222.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $67.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $543.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

