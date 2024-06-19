Park National Corp OH Purchases 960 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $485.21 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $486.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.82.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.