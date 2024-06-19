Park National Corp OH Sells 1,167 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.92.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

