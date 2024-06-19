Park National Corp OH Sells 130 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,009,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,329,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,397,000 after purchasing an additional 253,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $108.44 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $111.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.95.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

