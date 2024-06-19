Park National Corp OH Sells 144 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $222.58 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.06 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

