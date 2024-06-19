Park National Corp OH Sells 2,486 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $99.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average is $96.73. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $103.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

