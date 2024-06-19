Park National Corp OH Sells 4,314 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.