Park National Corp OH Sells 607 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,395,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after acquiring an additional 374,301 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $119.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

