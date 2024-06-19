Park National Corp OH Sells 698 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SHW opened at $300.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.42 and its 200 day moving average is $313.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.