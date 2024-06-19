Park National Corp OH Trims Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,673,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $237.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $183.29 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.