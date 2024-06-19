Park National Corp OH Trims Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Veralto were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $347,827,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $266,143,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Up 0.6 %

VLTO opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $102.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average is $87.44.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

